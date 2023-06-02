Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Exness Trade app reaches 15 million installations worldwide, a remarkable milestone for the platform. With over 4 million downloads in 2021, including redownloads, the app's popularity grew significantly. The following year witnessed installations surpassing 8 million, and in 2023, the number nearly doubled. This substantial growth highlights the app's features and exceptional trading experience.

Over 15 Million Installations: Exness Trade App Hits a New Milestone



First and foremost, Exness clients have access to the same financial assets as on the desktop platforms (MT4, MT5 & Exness Webtrader), counting more than 200 financial instruments in 6 asset types: currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, and commodities.

One of the most notable features of the Exness Trade app is its charting tools. It offers 7 chart types from TradingView, with over 100 indicators and over 50 drawing tools, and 3 chart types from Exness Terminal. These tools enable seasoned traders to analyze the markets and make informed decisions about their open positions or potential opportunities on the go.

Traders using the Exness Trade app can also take advantage of the broker's unique selling proposition. More specifically, Exness performs a series of computations to enable ultra-low and stable spreads for all trade sizes, even during events of high volatility.

Additionally, this technology is used to improve execution times. With more than 80% of orders executed in less than 25ms, Exness achieves reduced slippage and requotes. Instant withdrawals are also an integral part of Exness' offering, which essentially reduces the time of withdrawal requests from the broker's side to mere seconds.

Ultimately, the broker extends its innovations and leading features to its mobile app. It has translated all the features and conditions that make Exness unique in a way that is intuitive and easy to use from a mobile device.

