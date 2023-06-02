Accounting and Fintech thought leaders experienced an incomparable conference, deepening relationships and collaborating on what the future of the Accounting Industry has in store

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, bills and invoices, today announced the highlights from the third ExpensiCon.

The invite-only conference, set against the backdrop of Italy's rich culture, brought together over 100 of the top leaders in the accounting and fintech industries for inspiring keynote sessions, strategy workshops, and networking events. During the event, the company announced Expensify Chat for Accountants, which was used by all conference attendees during the week for continued discussions after the keynotes and product sessions.

"As a returning attendee to this incredible event, my expectations were high and ExpensiCon III exceeded them," says David Leary, an industry veteran and co-host of The Cloud Accounting Podcast. "I can see [the company's] vision in which every transaction is a conversation, and that an expense report, an invoice, a paycheck, and two roommates splitting a bill are all just different types of expense reports at some level. I am excited to see how Expensify's vision shapes the future of our industry."

The event concluded with a partner awards ceremony, recognizing Expensify's top accounting leaders, partners, and customers, including Sage, BDO, and Escalon Services.

"It's a rare thing to be able to gather the most influential people in our industry all in one place, and in one amazing location," said David Barrett, Founder and CEO of Expensify. "We've been incredibly lucky that this group of individuals are not only the top leaders and thinkers of their industry, but that they are also able to recognize the impact our vision will bring to the accounting industry. I have never been more excited about the future of our company and to grow alongside our partners."

