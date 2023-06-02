The marketing and communications teams from the public sector must be less corporate and more consumer for campaigns to cut through noise in today's social media and digitally driven world, says Blue Cactus Digital, a Southend-based people and culture agency.

As local authorities grapple with the cost of living crisis and cuts to their budgets, communicating community enhancing initiatives effectively both internally and externally is vital, but often misses the mark.

"Often what we see is that communications teams are using B2B and corporate styles that are not exciting and engaging audiences, but with simple tweaks to make strategies more consumer friendly and delivering messages through channels and platforms where core audiences reside, can turbocharge the effectiveness of campaigns," says Clare Martin, founder at Blue Cactus.

Blue Cactus Digital is a people and culture agency, specialising in health and social care marketing, to help public and private sector organisations communicate people power and culture change. The agency has experience in taking business-to-business (B2B) comms strategies, and transforming them into business-to-consumer (B2C) engaging campaigns.

Following the success of consumer-driven campaigns with Suffolk County Council, The Royal Borough of Greenwich, and Richmond and Wandsworth Councils, Blue Cactus is now offering public sector colleagues the opportunity to learn what makes a successful public sector communications campaign via a free webinar.

The aim of this event is to provide all councils across the UK with valuable insight into how they can adapt their current comms plans to be more consumer friendly, provide information to stakeholders and colleagues internally and grab communities and industry partners externally.

The webinar, which will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams on 15th June from 10am to 11.30am, will cover areas such as becoming more consumer friendly, identifying different audiences and how best to reach them. Blue Cactus will also provide ideas on how to build an effective communications plan that aligns with current project messaging, and how best to implement comms plans for maximum impact.

Clare adds: "I'm so excited to take everything I have learnt from my time working with these local councils, and present it to other council members with this free webinar. The Blue Cactus ethos has always surrounded People, Planet and Profit. Today, our focus is shifting towards people, and how we can help our clients get the most out of their teams, whilst championing their external messaging and engagement with their consumers. I'm looking forward to hosting this webinar, and know this will be so helpful for all those who can join."

Interested in joining the Blue Cactus webinar? You can sign up to the webinar here.

