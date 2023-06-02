Norse Atlantic continues to connect US to London with new route

The inaugural Washington, D.C. to London Gatwick flight took to the skies on Thursday June 1 st

Washington, D.C. is now the fourth US destination with service to London Gatwick, joining New York, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Over the summer season, Norse Atlantic will serve London Gatwick from seven US destinations, with inaugural services from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston commencing soon.

Yesterday,Norse Atlantic Airways celebrated the start of service from Washington, D.C. to London Gatwick. Flights will operate six times a week with fares for only $205 one-way including all taxes.

The first Norse Atlantic flight from Washington, D.C. to London (Photo: Business Wire)

The Washington Dulles to London Gatwick flight departed at 8:25 p.m. EDT and arrived at 8:45 a.m. local time the following day. The return flight will depart London Gatwick at 3:00 p.m. local time and arrive at 6:20 p.m. EDT.

"We are pleased to now be able to provide travellers with greater choice and affordable fares on the first service linking London Gatwick and Washington Dulles. These two capital cities are perfect destinations for both leisure and business travellers, we look forward to a busy summer ahead as we become Gatwick's largest carrier to the US," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

