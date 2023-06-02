Australian energy major AGL is pushing ahead with plans to transform its Loy Yang power station site into a clean energy industrial hub in the Australian state of Victoria. It has signed a deal with Solar Recovery Corp. (SRC) to explore the feasibility of establishing a PV panel recycling facility at the site.From pv magazine Australia AGL has signed an agreement with Melbourne-based SRC to conduct a feasibility study into establishing a facility to remanufacture end-of-life solar panels at the Latrobe Valley site. SRC is the Australian-owned partner of La Mia Energia, an Italian consortium which ...

