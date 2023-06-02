Storent Holdings invites to join webinar about its public bond offering

Leading Latvian and one of the largest Baltic construction equipment rental companies Storent Holdings invites to join the webinar about company's public bond offering which will for the first time be open to both retail and institutional investors. Webinar will take place on June 6 at 2 PM. Webinar will be hosted by Andris Pavlovs, co-founder of Storent and Board member of Storent Holdings, and Baiba Onkele, CFO of Storent Holdings, who will provide an overview of the company and its growth story. Additional information about the upcoming bond offering will be provided by Janis Dubrovskis, Country Manager of Redgate Capital, the Sales agent of the bond offering. To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S5kxYZcjTYqFYPq4gWoZxQ. After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar and instructions to their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the app. Webinar will be held in English. After the presentation, a question and answer session will take place. Attendees are welcome to send their questions until June 5 to the e-mail ieva.unda@nasdaq.com or submit them through the registration link below. Main terms of the offering Storent Holdings is offering 150 000 notes with a nominal value of 100 euros per note. The maturity date is 21 December 2025. The interest rate will be determined through an auction where investors can choose from three options - 9%, 10% or 11%. The auction is open for both institutional and private investors. The subscription period starts on 2 June and will last until 16 June, 2023, 15:30 EEST, with the results being announced on 19 June. Bonds are planned to be listed on Baltic Bond List shortly after the issue date. Additional information about the public bond offering is available on Nasdaq Riga website: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bb3d6365462ae2d571c3ede1fce4973b3&lang=e n&src=listed. About Storent Storent was established in 2008 with the goal of developing an efficient construction equipment rental company. It is the largest construction equipment company in Latvia and has one of the largest market shares in Estonia and Lithuania, with an additional market presence in Finland and Sweden. Storent currently operates a total of 26 rental depots. Additional information Baiba Onkele Storent Holdings CFO Mobile: + 371 29340012 E-mail: baiba.onkele@storent.com www.storent.com Legal disclaimer: This announcement is not an offer to subscribe for bonds. Any investment decision should be made based on Base Prospectus and Final Terms available on www.storent.com/investors.