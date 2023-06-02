Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2023 | 15:46
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storent Holdings invites to join webinar about its public bond offering

Leading Latvian and one of the largest Baltic construction equipment rental
companies Storent Holdings invites to join the webinar about company's public
bond offering which will for the first time be open to both retail and
institutional investors. Webinar will take place on June 6 at 2 PM. 

Webinar will be hosted by Andris Pavlovs, co-founder of Storent and Board
member of Storent Holdings, and Baiba Onkele, CFO of Storent Holdings, who will
provide an overview of the company and its growth story. Additional information
about the upcoming bond offering will be provided by Janis Dubrovskis, Country
Manager of Redgate Capital, the Sales agent of the bond offering. 

To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S5kxYZcjTYqFYPq4gWoZxQ. After
filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar and
instructions to their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the first
time, you will be asked to download the app. 

Webinar will be held in English. After the presentation, a question and answer
session will take place. Attendees are welcome to send their questions until
June 5 to the e-mail ieva.unda@nasdaq.com or submit them through the
registration link below. 

Main terms of the offering

Storent Holdings is offering 150 000 notes with a nominal value of 100 euros
per note. The maturity date is 21 December 2025. 

The interest rate will be determined through an auction where investors can
choose from three options - 9%, 10% or 11%. The auction is open for both
institutional and private investors. The subscription period starts on 2 June
and will last until 16 June, 2023, 15:30 EEST, with the results being announced
on 19 June. 

Bonds are planned to be listed on Baltic Bond List shortly after the issue date.

Additional information about the public bond offering is available on Nasdaq
Riga website:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bb3d6365462ae2d571c3ede1fce4973b3&lang=e
n&src=listed. 

About Storent

Storent was established in 2008 with the goal of developing an efficient
construction equipment rental company. It is the largest construction equipment
company in Latvia and has one of the largest market shares in Estonia and
Lithuania, with an additional market presence in Finland and Sweden. Storent
currently operates a total of 26 rental depots. 

Additional information

Baiba Onkele
Storent Holdings CFO
Mobile: + 371 29340012
E-mail: baiba.onkele@storent.com
www.storent.com

Legal disclaimer: This announcement is not an offer to subscribe for bonds. Any
investment decision should be made based on Base Prospectus and Final Terms
available on www.storent.com/investors.
