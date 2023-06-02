National Diversity Council Announces Its 2023 Cohort of the National Emerging Leaders Program

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / The National Diversity Council (NDC) announces its 2023 summer cohort of the NDC Emerging Leaders Internship Program, which bridges qualified diverse college students with valuable internships at major organizations that value diversity, equity and inclusion.

In this 10-12 week paid internship program, the NDC partners with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to provide college students with an opportunity to work on major projects and showcase their talents to top employers. The NDC looks for students who are ready to take on impactful and challenging projects and gain exposure to various best practices. The NDC partners with companies such as Arkansas Children's Hospital, Aston Carter, BayCare, CenterPoint Energy, Comcast, Honda, Mercedes Benz USA, and UPMC to bring this internship to fruition.

The NDC Emerging Leaders Internship Program offers an exclusive cohort experience centering around leadership. Interns work with industry-leading professionals and obtain exposure to executive and peer networking, mentorship, career development, team collaboration, and philanthropic opportunities for their future careers. As part of the program, students interact with one another as fellow interns who are in this unique journey together.

"Our interns leave this program with the knowledge and experience of working in a team-oriented environment, delivering innovative results and solutions that ultimately impact the bottom line," said Cynthia Rocha, Manager of Education and Internships at the NDC.

If you are interested in helping advance equity for our future generations of leaders via the 2024 Internship Program and/or simply to learn more, please contact Cynthia Rocha at cynthia.rocha@nationaldiversitycouncil.org or visit: https://emergingleaders.nationaldiversitycouncil.org/.

About The National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

