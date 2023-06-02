India reached 9.3 GW of cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity on March 31, 2023, following the addition of 485 MW in the first quarter of 2023.From pv magazine India India added 485 MW of rooftop solar capacity in the first quarter of 2023, nearly matching the 483 MW installed in Q4 2022. Cumulative installations reached 9.3 GW by March 31, 2023, according to Mercom India. The residential segment accounted for 58% of the first quarter's capacity, while industrial and commercial consumers contributed 28% and 14%, respectively. "After an up-and-down year in 2022, we are seeing steady growth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...