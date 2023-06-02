US-based Ecoflow has announced the commercialization of a balcony solar device with a portable power station for residential applications.Ecoflow has announced the launch of a balcony solar system equipped with a portable electrical station. The Ecoflow Powerstream offering includes a microinverter, four 100 W flexible solar panels, smart plugs, and the EcoFlow app for monitoring and optimizing energy usage in real time. Ecoflow offers the system in three versions, without storage, with 1 kWh of storage, or with 2 kWh of storage. The kit is also available with two 400 W rigid solar panels in an ...

