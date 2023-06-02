EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - DATE CONFIRMATION HEARING

At the instruction of the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "Court"), Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") announces that today the Court ruled that the hearing regarding the confirmation (homologatie) (the "Confirmation Hearing") of its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) ("WHOA Restructuring Plan") will take place on Thursday 15 June 2023 at 10:00 CET at the Court.

Requests to the Court for the refusal of the confirmation of the WHOA Restructuring Plan must be submitted to the Court no later than on Tuesday 13 June at 12:00 CET.

The original Dutch version of the Court's ruling (the "Ruling") provides that each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) may attend the Confirmation Hearing virtually or in person. Each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder that wants to attend the Confirmation Hearing needs to confirm this to the Court no later than Tuesday 13 June at 16:00 CET via insolventies.amsterdam@rechtspraak.nl.

A copy of the Ruling and the petition to request confirmation of the WHOA Restructuring Plan (the "Confirmation Request") are available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Unofficial English translations of the Confirmation Request and the Ruling will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com .

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

2 June 2023

