Crypto Fund Trader - Top Prop Trading Firm That Focuses on Funding Traders to Empower Their Career

Spain | May 31, 2023

Crypto Fund Trader is a leading prop trading firm that is dedicated to providing traders with the resources they need to reach their goals. They provide up to USD200,000 in funding to traders and cover any possible losses, allowing them to trade with the same level of confidence as a whale. On the other hand, traders can get started with prop trading for as low as USD85 with their USD10,000 funded account

-- Traders can receive 80% of their profits in their funded account

-- Traders can get access to up to USD200,000 in funding

-- Traders can get started with prop trading for as low as USD85 with their USD10,000 funded account.

-- This firm is known for providing traders with the best tools and support to make their trading journeysuccessful.

Being a top proprietary trading firm, Crypto Fund Trader offers traders spreads as low as 0 pips, no trading fees, and high leverage of 1:100. With their 2-phase evaluation system, they have proof of reserves as well.

With this firm, traders have access to a wide range of resources and can trade confidently, knowing they are fully supported. Whether a trader is a beginner or a seasoned professional, Crypto Fund Trader provides them with the resources they need to reach their goals.

Crypto Fund Trader provides traders with the opportunity to trade without commission and have BTC spreads as low as 15 cents, even lower than the current major exchanges. In addition, traders can receive 80% of their profits in their funded account.

To get funded with crypto fund trader, You only need to pass two evaluation processes with different % of profit target. Those evaluations will get you to be a real funded trader with top conditions. Below we can see the details about the two phases

-- 5% Maximum Daily Loss evaluation

-- 10% Maximum Overall Loss

-- No trading fees

-- Spread from 0 pips

-- Indefinite Trading Period

-- Only one registration fee.

The biggest advantage of Crypto Fund trader is that you only pay one fee to register, the second evaluation is free of payment, so in order to be a funded trader you only have to pay one fee.

"Crypto Fund Trader is proud to enable traders to take the next step in their career," said the CEO. "We are dedicated to helping traders reach their goals and make the most of their trading experience."

Talking about the advantages of being a Crypto Fund Trader trader, the CEO concluded that "We are proud to offer traders an opportunity to trade without commission and have BTC spreads as low as 15 cents. In addition, traders can get up to 80% of their profits in their funded account."

Join Crypto Fund Trader Today!

Sign up with Crypto Fund Trader today and unlock the potential of your investments! Capitalize on their competitive spreads and leverage, as well as their comprehensive range of tradable instruments. Plus, take advantage of their generous promotions and bonuses to get the most out of your trading experience.

