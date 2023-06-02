Citycon Oyj: Inside information: Citycon changes the payment and record dates for the quarterly distribution in June

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 2 June 2023 at 18:00 hrs

HELSINKI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has decided to change the payment date and record date for the quarterly distribution in June. The original dates were published in a stock exchange release on 4 May 2023. The new record date is 16 June 2023 (previously 23 June 2023), and the new payment date is 26 June 2023 (previously 30 June 2023). The amount of the equity repayment remains unchanged (EUR 0.125 per share).



Following the asset distribution on 26 June 2023, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total equity repayment of EUR 0.25 per share during the year 2023 and the remaining authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.25 per share.

