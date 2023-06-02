TCL Zhonghuan reduced its wafer prices by between 16% and 24%, while its competitor Gokin Solar is raising funds to build additional ingot and wafer capacity. Meanwhile, TW Solar announced a 3.4 GW solar plant across 52 fishponds.Wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan reduced wafer prices by between 16% and 24% this week. The company is now selling 150um 218.2mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY5.78 ($0.82) per piece, down 16.35% from the previous price release. Furthermore, it is offering 150um 210mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY5.35 (-16.41%) and 150um 182mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY3.80 ...

