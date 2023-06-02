Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Director Resignation

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2023

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

("NZI" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally, announces that Mr. Alejandro Cireulos has resigned as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 May 2023, in order to focus on his other interests.

Mr Cireulos has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since its flotation in September 2021 and the Board wish to record their appreciation for his contribution to the Company over that time.

www.nziplc.com

