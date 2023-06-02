Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Director Resignation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2023

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

("NZI" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

NZI, a special purpose acquisition company formed with the intention to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and to finance, develop and promote those environmentally sound projects internationally, announces that Mr. Alejandro Cireulos has resigned as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 May 2023, in order to focus on his other interests.

Mr Cireulos has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since its flotation in September 2021 and the Board wish to record their appreciation for his contribution to the Company over that time.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit - www.nziplc.com

Contact Details

Net Zero Infrastructure plc

Mike Ellwood - Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7999 329382



© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.