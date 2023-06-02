Paramount VetNet Hosts Coffee With Vets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Earlier this year, members of the Paramount Veterans Network hosted their signature Coffee with Vets joined by the Total Rewards team, at the Paramount Global offices at 1515 Broadway. During the event, the two teams led a letter-writing initiative to send letters to the Harlem Hellfighters 369th Sustainment Brigade out of New York who are currently deployed in Kuwait. This letter-writing initiative was created with Veterans in Media & Entertainment and several media and entertainment organizations in 2021. To date, Paramount VetNet has organized several letter-writing events where thousands of letters were written to soldiers who are deployed.

Paramount VetNet has built a special relationship with the 369th Sustainment Brigade and has had the pleasure of spreading the word about the historic Harlem Hellfighters and the current mission of the 369th Brigade at home and abroad. To further increase awareness of this extraordinary unit, VetNet held a raffle to win the book, The Harlem Hellfighters written by Max Brooks and illustrated by Caanan White. This letter-writing initiative helps give support to our troops around the world, but also allows VetNet to meet and connect with the wonderful people that walk through the doors at 1515, each day. Mail in the military is sacred, and the support from friends, family, and community members is always greatly appreciated. Paramount showed up for the gallant 369th Sustainment Brigade by writing hundreds of letters!

After the letter writing event, the Paramount Total Rewards team gave VetNet members an exclusive tour of 1515. "It was great to see the facilities that help drive the quality entertainment we view on our screens. The building at 1515 is wonderfully vibrant and modern, and you can't help but feel transformed into the world of television and movies - the kombucha on tap doesn't hurt either," says Christopher Barrett a Marine Corps Veteran.

The event was highlighted by the presence of many of our Veteran Immersion Program (VIP) participants including our newest VetNet members and Army Veteran Torrin Fields , former VIP participant (2021), who was visiting from the West Coast and is currently working for Showtime.

"It was wonderful to see the impact this event had on our colleagues. Many walked away feeling proud that they were able to make a difference in the lives our our Soldiers. Having support from executives like Alex Berkett and Ray Hopkins who walked through those doors and immediately wrote letters to our troops, was inspiring to see! We look forward to creating more of these events in the near future!," says Betty Diaz, Paramount Veterans Network.

Writing letters to our military service members is an ongoing initiative. To send a letter, please visit https://lnkd.in/ensSmFxh

