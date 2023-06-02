Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 2
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Torsten Koster
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
|b)
|LEI
|213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Participating Preference Shares
GG00B4L0PD47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
This notification relates to the purchase of 15,000 shares in Mr Torsten Koster's own name.
Mr Torsten Koster's total holding is 15,000 shares.
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
15,000
£5.9394
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|02.06.2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Nira Mistry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
07778 354 517