Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
02.06.23
18:30 Uhr
6,894 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.06.2023 | 18:06
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 2

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mr Torsten Koster
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
b)LEI
213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Participating Preference Shares

GG00B4L0PD47
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.939415,000

This notification relates to the purchase of 15,000 shares in Mr Torsten Koster's own name.

Mr Torsten Koster's total holding is 15,000 shares.

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
15,000
£5.9394
e)Date of the transaction
02.06.2023
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Nira Mistry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07778 354 517

