Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919695 | ISIN: SE0000426546 | Ticker-Symbol: NWG
Frankfurt
02.06.23
08:01 Uhr
16,120 Euro
+0,480
+3,07 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,56016,81018:40
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2023 | 18:10
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to stock split in New Wave Group AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of New Wave Group AB (NEWA B -
SE0000426546) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 31,
2023. Two (2) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The
scheduled Ex-date is June 12, 2023. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1147894
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.