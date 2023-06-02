Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123 | Ticker-Symbol: BYNN
Tradegate
02.06.23
17:58 Uhr
26,400 Euro
+0,640
+2,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,36026,50019:41
26,34026,48019:33
Dow Jones News
02.06.2023 | 18:16
261 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2023

DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2023

RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2023 02-Jun-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 2 June 2023, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY 

Number of exercisable voting rights 
Date     Class of shares  Number of   Number of theoretical voting 
                shares     rights             (excluding shares bought back by the 
                                        Company*) 
       Ordinary shares 
                103,195,172  103,195,172           103,116,291 
       (par value of 
       EUR1,25) 
31 May 2023  Preferred shares 
                0       0                0 
       (par value of 
       EUR1,25) 
       Total       103,195,172  103,195,172           103,116,291

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights. 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal Department 
       Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1648509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1648509 02-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.