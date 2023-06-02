DELTA DRONE - Sale of 11.20% of the stake in Donecle

Sale of 11.20% of the stake in Donecle





Dardilly, June 2, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Delta Drone announces the sale of 11.20% of the capital of Donecle to a company formed around the management of Donecle. Following this transaction, Delta Drone will continue to hold 13.63% of the capital.

This operation is part of the asset disposal program initiated several months ago. It also responds to the desire of Donecle's main Managers to strengthen their position in the company's capital, in line with the significant development that the company is currently enjoying.

Donecle is now the worldwide leader of automated aircraft general visual inspection based on drone technology, offering a unique solution combining a 100% automated drone with advanced image analysis algorithms.



