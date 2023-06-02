Anzeige
DELTA DRONE - Sale of 11.20% of the stake in Donecle

Sale of 11.20% of the stake in Donecle


Dardilly, June 2, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Delta Drone announces the sale of 11.20% of the capital of Donecle to a company formed around the management of Donecle. Following this transaction, Delta Drone will continue to hold 13.63% of the capital.

This operation is part of the asset disposal program initiated several months ago. It also responds to the desire of Donecle's main Managers to strengthen their position in the company's capital, in line with the significant development that the company is currently enjoying.

Donecle is now the worldwide leader of automated aircraft general visual inspection based on drone technology, offering a unique solution combining a 100% automated drone with advanced image analysis algorithms.


About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the sector of civil drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN code: FR001400H2X4
www.deltadrone.com


Investor contacts:

Aelium

Aelium
Jerome Gacoin
+33 1 75 77 54 65
jgacoin@aelium.fr

