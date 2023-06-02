Anzeige
Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Present at TD Cowen Sustainability Week

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO, Fady Mansour, CFO, and Kevin O'Dowd Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations, will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Loop's CEO Daniel Solomita, hosted by TD Cowen's equity research analyst Thomas Boyes, Vice President Sustainability & Mobility Technology. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for Thursday, June 8th, 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. ET.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Loop management, please contact your TD Cowen representative.

About Loop Industries
Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.
Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."
For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:
Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 617-755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758903/Loop-Industries-to-Present-at-TD-Cowen-Sustainability-Week

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
