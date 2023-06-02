Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Global Source Advisors (GSA), a renowned healthcare solutions provider, has announced an exciting new partnership with LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home. With this new collaboration, GSA aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by introducing innovative technology and making preventive care more obtainable across the United States.

With a mission to make healthcare products more affordable and accessible, GSA recognizes the inefficiencies of the current healthcare system and seeks to empower individuals to identify health issues early and prevent long-term illness and disease. By partnering with LetsGetChecked, GSA aims to reach millions of people through their employer-based clients, utilizing employee benefits as a means to distribute at-home healthcare products effectively. "Our ability to implement the entire virtual care pathway for employee populations across the United States will provide a unique opportunity for individuals to take greater control of their health and wellbeing," says Matt Schwartz, CEO & Co-Founder of GSA.





This strategic collaboration is poised to make a significant impact for both employees and employers. Individuals will be empowered to take a proactive approach in identifying and addressing potential health issues, resulting in improved overall well-being and long-term disease prevention. Employers, in turn, will reap the benefits of a healthier workforce, including reduced healthcare costs, enhanced employee retention rates, and a more productive work environment. By harnessing the transformative potential of at-home healthcare solutions, the partnership between GSA and LetsGetChecked is set to revolutionize the approach to healthcare, offering substantial advantages for individuals and organizations alike.

With this new capability to provide employers with a comprehensive suite of over 30 at-home health tests, GSA aims to transform healthcare accessibility as a whole. Tests such as Biometric Screening, Colon Cancer, Diabetes, Female Hormone and Fertility insights, among others, will be offered as employee healthcare benefits, fostering a healthier work environment and significantly reducing long-term healthcare costs through disease prevention. "We stand behind these products with purpose. Our goal is to improve the lives of millions of people across the country," says Matt Hoffman COO & Co-Founder of GSA.

LetsGetChecked, supported by GSA, follows a vertically integrated approach, owning their own labs, manufacturing their own tests, and boasting a dedicated internal clinician team that oversees the entire virtual care pathway. With GSA's commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape and LetsGetChecked's cutting-edge technology, this partnership is poised to have a profound impact on how individuals proactively monitor and manage their health.

For more information about Global Source Advisors and their partnership with LetsGetChecked, please visit https://globalsourceadvisors.com/.

About Global Source Advisors (GSA):

Global Source Advisors is a distinguished company focused on providing healthcare solutions to businesses and medical groups across the United States. GSA's mission is to enhance people's health and productivity through tailored at-home healthcare product offerings. With a boutique approach and a commitment to customer satisfaction, GSA aims to increase healthcare accessibility and promote preventive care for all.

About LetsGetChecked:

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual consultations, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

