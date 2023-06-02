Move The Needle Announces Inaugural Latino Innovation Conference: Sazón 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J. / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Move The Needle, a leading innovation hub, proudly announces the launch of Sazón 2023, the inaugural Latino Innovation Conference. Taking place on June 10 and 11, 2023, at American Dream in Rutherford, NJ, Sazón 2023 will bring together the best and brightest Latino innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

"We're thrilled to launch Sazón 2023 and unite some of the most innovative and inspiring Latino leaders from across the Northeast," said Jose Espinoza, founder of Move The Needle. "Our goal is to empower attendees with knowledge, inspiration, and a network that will help them thrive and succeed in their respective fields."

The two-day conference will feature industry leaders in venture capital, artificial intelligence, engaging fireside chat, and interactive workshops, providing attendees with insights and practical strategies for success. The conference will also host a startup pitch competition, sponsored by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), further encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

To enhance the conference experience, Sutudu, an NFT Marketplace, joins as the title sponsor. Through the Sutudu platform, attendees will have the unique opportunity to convert their Sazón tickets into digital collectibles, adding an immersive element to the event and unlocking new possibilities.

In addition, NJIT, a leading higher education institution; NJII (the for-profit arm of the university); NJCU; and NJSBDC at NJCU are proud to support Sazón 2023 as an inaugural event sponsor. NJIT's commitment to education and technological advancements aligns perfectly with the conference's mission. NJSBDC at NJCU and NJCU itself are also proud to provide sponsorship support and workshops for small businesses that attend.

Sazón 2023 will also celebrate the talents of local digital and traditional artists. OneRadLatina and her SprayNYC project will showcase their support for NYC emerging artists through microgrants. Melissa Ulto, known as MULTO, will present her socially conscious digital art collections, and Dario of LindosNFT will showcase his AI-generative art collection, alongside other talented artists.

The conference promises an exciting lineup of activities, including an afterparty led by DJ Camilo on Saturday night, providing attendees with a chance to unwind, network, and celebrate the spirit of innovation. On Sunday, the program will feature edutainment experiences such as STEM programming, live painting, gaming tournaments, and cutting-edge AR/VR/metaverse experiences, ensuring an engaging and diverse atmosphere for all attendees.

"Innovation, technology, the metaverse and AI all have the power to shape our world. The development and approach within these spaces must include the Latina perspective, fully embracing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. We are INPOWER to foster a culture of inclusivity by supporting this Sazon Innovation, unlocking the full potential of new digital spaces for a more equitable and just future," says Elisa Charters - CoFounder & President, Latina Surge National.

"Representing only 8% of professionals in STEM, Hispanics are grossly underrepresented. This is about to change," says Sami Haiman-Marrero, CEO of Urbander. Attendees will experience emerging technologies with additional hands-on workshops led by Hands on Coding, Latinos in Coding and Urbander, Inc., among others.

Additional sponsors include Brand Experience Lab (retail accelerator), the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, NJ's leading small business association of Latino businesses, Casa De Lobo in Jersey City and a few others.

Registration for Sazón 2023 is open. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please visit www.sazon.io

About Move The Needle: Move The Needle is a prominent innovation hub that collaborates with entrepreneurs, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to create positive social impact through innovation.

