Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
02.06.23
17:35 Uhr
19,138 Euro
-1,907
-9,06 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,46619,49420:20
19,46219,49420:20
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2023 | 20:02
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-Mobile: See Why We Are Proud to Be

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / T-Mobile

Two years ago, for Pride Month, T-Mobile helped spread the word of a small community photo project titled "Proud to Be" created by one of its frontline employees. With the need for inclusivity and understanding never more important, the project is once again being embraced by a company that truly believes we are all stronger together. Take a look!

In 2021, T-Mobile Stories introduced you to Joe Richards, the employee and artist behind a companywide community photo project entitled "Proud to Be," which invited employees to visually showcase who they are and how they are embracing that identity during Pride Month.

In a video interview, Joe explained why he first created the participatory photo project six years ago at the Charleston Customer Experience Center where he was a Customer Resolution Expert, and served as the lead for the company's Pride Employee Resource Group in the local Diversity, Equity & Inclusion chapter. While Pride season offers members of the LGBTQ+ community a moment to advocate and celebrate their identities together, Joe told us he was inspired by T-Mobile's year-round "Be You" motto to search for a way to open up Pride - and the experience of being "seen" - to everyone. (The company is also embracing the motto "Stronger Together" for this Pride Month, a perfect accompaniment to Joe's ongoing "Proud to Be" project.)

With the simple directive to employees to write down what they're proud to be on a chalkboard, Joe captured dozens of inspiring photographs of smiling sign-bearers and built an art installation to display them in the call center. T-Mobile supported Joe's vision and two years ago helped him bring the project to a companywide scale by offering an internal virtual platform for employees all around the country to upload their "Proud to Be" images. From humble beginnings, with 44 people participating that first year, the project saw more than 200 people participate by 2020. Now a Mobile Expert in Charleston, Joe says watching his art evolve and take space alongside T-Mobile's own growth these last few years has been incredible.

Here we will share even more of what T-Mobile employees are saying this year as they participate in the 2023 installation of the art project, by showcasing new images and video of the many who are submitting their "Proud to Be" statements throughout the month.

P.S. If you watched the video above, you know the first day of Pride Month is also Joe's birthday! Happy Birthday, Joe!

Check back every week throughout June to see new and updated images and videos from those who have submitted their own "Proud to Be" moments. Any questions? Email us at: Stories-Tools@T-Mobile.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758980/See-Why-We-Are-Proud-to-Be

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.