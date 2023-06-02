Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
02.06.23
21:08 Uhr
123,85 Euro
+3,25
+2,69 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,85123,9021:15
123,75123,9521:14
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2023 | 20:38
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Celebrates National Cybersecurity Education Month With $5 Million in Education Security Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / IBM

In honor of National Cybersecurity Education Month, IBM proudly announces Education Security Grants with IBM Security. The grants include enhanced training in cybersecurity and AI through IBM SkillsBuild.

IBM will provide $5 million in-kind to help address cybersecurity resiliency in schools and institutions across the world while providing schools enhanced training on AI and cyber through IBM SkillsBuild. 350,000 students globally have already benefited from these security grants.

Applications for schools are now open globally. Grants valued at $500,000 each will be awarded to six school districts in the US with an additional four around the world. Volunteers, through IBM Service Corps, will use their professional skills to help schools establish programs to address cybersecurity resiliency. Each selected school will receive:

  • incident response plans and ransomware playbooks,
  • programs to help address the need for updating operating systems,
  • strategic communication plans to use in response to cyber incidents, and
  • training and digital credentials through IBM SkillsBuild on topics including AI and cybersecurity, and additional benefits such as enhanced access to IBM mentors, teacher training and toolkits, and customized learning pathways.

Applications for the 2023 IBM Education Security Preparedness Grants are now open. Apply by June 23.

IBM, Friday, June 2, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758991/IBM-Celebrates-National-Cybersecurity-Education-Month-With-5-Million-in-Education-Security-Grants

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.