Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2023.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William J. Kennedy 43,573,209 98.407% 705,411 1.593% Benjamin Guenther 40,287,514 90.986% 3,991,106 9.014% Luis Ricardo Miraglia 43,576,795 98.415% 701,825 1.585% Thomas Weng 38,238,267 86.358% 6,040,353 13.642% John Ellis 40,224,305 90.844% 4,054,315 9.156% Shastri Ramnath 43,572,150 98.404% 706,470 1.596% Mary-Lynn Oke 43,592,560 98.451% 686,060 1.549%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 46,411,315 98.139% 880,117 1.861%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.

