OvalPixel announced the launch of its groundbreaking blockchain-powered artificial intelligence (AI) trivia game that pays players in crypto tokens.

The OvalPixel AI game token with symbol USDOPAIG allows players of all ages and experience levels, from gamers to grandmas, to earn OPAIG utility tokens by correctly answering trivia/quiz questions generated in real time by OvalPixel's innovative AI system.

We live in an age of constant connectivity and information at our fingertips. But one thing has been missing-until now. OPAIG is the first play-to-earn game that harnesses the power of AI, blockchain technology and crypto to revolutionize how people play and interact.

Players can then exchange their OPAIG tokens for real money through the Banana Crystal Payments platform or use them in-game to buy exciting 3D NFT trophies from the FlatPyramid 3D Model Marketplace.

To enable mainstream audience access, OvalPixel has partnered with Banana Crystal Payments. This allows anyone to play OPAIG and earn tokens which they can simply convert to USDT digital dollars. No complex crypto knowledge is needed.

OvalPixel will institute a continuous buyback and burn mechanism to increase the value of OPAIG tokens over time. In addition to buying back and burning OPAIG tokens, OvalPixel will also buy back redeemed tokens and reintroduce them into the rewards pool. Thus, preventing the need to mint additional tokens and inflating the supply, and helping with the preservation of OPAIG's value.

This means that early adopters stand to gain the most as supply decreases and demand rises. The company will also airdrop free OPAIG tokens to early adopters and players.

"We believe OPAIG represents the future of gaming, AI and blockchain technology," said OvalPixel CEO George Egbuonu. "For the first time, we have created a seamless experience that fuses these revolutionary technologies in an accessible way for the masses. Players of all backgrounds can now enjoy the benefits of crypto and be rewarded for expanding their knowledge."

The OPAIG game is available now for play on the OvalPixel website. OvalPixel aims to onboard millions of active players in the first year and demonstrate how blockchain and AI can go mainstream. The revolution starts today at OvalPixel with the fusion of AI, blockchain technology and crypto. Users can play to earn and get paid in crypto.

OPAIG token is now trading on the Uniswap Polygon chain (Trading Pair: USDOPAIG - USDMATIC). Users can take part in the revolution and play to earn real crypto rewards.

About OvalPixel

OvalPixel provides a Play to Earn Blockchain-Powered AI Trivia & Quiz Game. The AI game generates new trivia multiple choice questions and answers on any topic on-demand so players are always challenged and expanding their knowledge. Players can play with ease and win OPAIG utility tokens and redeem them for digital dollars through the Banana Crystal payment platform.

Visit: https://ovalpixel.com/

About Banana Crystal Payments

Banana Crystal is the leading peer-to-peer payment provider enabling user-friendly web3 payment technology. It provides onramp and offramp crypto-fiat and vice versa solutions as the official payment network for AI and Gaming Applications. It is the only payment network that works anywhere and everywhere in the world and its users are able to send and receive payments for FREE.

Visit: https://www.bananacrystal.com/ Contact OvalPixel AI Trivia Game | Play2Earn USDOPAIG Tokens OvalPixel info@ovalpixel.com

