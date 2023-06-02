Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory and cancer diseases, today announced that Stephen Yoder, president and chief executive officer of Pieris, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

To access the live webcast of Pieris's fireside chat, please use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Pieris website for 90 days following the event.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that combines leading protein engineering capabilities and deep understanding into molecular drivers of disease to develop inhaled medicines that drive local biology to produce superior clinical outcomes for patients. Our pipeline is focused on inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by strong partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investors@pieris.com

Joe Patneaude

Kendall Investor Relations

Joe@kendalIir.com

SOURCE: Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759016/Pieris-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-Jefferies-2023-Healthcare-Conference