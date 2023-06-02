Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Midex Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0.

About Midex Resources Ltd.

Midex is a Canadian based lithium focused exploration company that owns a 100% interest in two significant land positions in Ontario's leading Tier 1 lithium districts - Favourable Lake and the Seymour-Crescent-Falcon district. Midex has approached the acquisition of mineral projects through both a geologic and business lens; concentrating acquisitions on properties that are located close to established infrastructure and supply chains, and that are along strike of projects bearing world class results, such as the Frontier Lithium PAK project and the Green Technology Metals Seymour Lake project. Neighbouring advanced staged projects promote the acceleration and rate of new discoveries, in addition to improving future project economics. Presently, Midex is focused on its Crescent Lake and Berens Lithium North project's, both of which are located along unique lithium trends that are proven to host exceptionally rich, large tonnage, spodumene deposits.

For additional Information, please contact:

Midex Resources Ltd.

Scott Young

Business Development

17058882756

syoung@midexresources.com

midexresources.com