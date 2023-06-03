The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Gala Honors NYC's Mayor, The Honorable Eric L. Adams, for his Leadership in Fighting Antisemitism

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / New York City's Mayor, the Honorable Eric L. Adams Received the AJCF Award for Fighting Hatred for His Leadership in Fighting Antisemitism

"We are the largest Jewish population and the largest (population) of Holocaust survivors (outside of Israel) right here in New York City. I am committed to eradicating hate. Together we can unite with this great organization and so many organizations that are raising their voices. ... We will not allow hate to exist in our city, in our country, and in our nation," said Mayor Adams.

Other Honorees

Jeffrey Kessler, Esq., John Catsimatidis, Dr. Edith Eger, Montana Tucker

The hallowed decks of the USS Intrepid served as a dramatic background for the American Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) annual Gala in support of its vital mission in New York City and its renowned global anti-hate educational center in Os´wie?cim, Poland. AJCF honored Holocaust survivors and awarded its 2023 honorees for their commitment to this year's theme of "Creating Allies & Advocates Against Hate, Now & for the Future."



Presentation of Awards:

AJCF Award for Fighting Hatred: The Honorable Mayor Eric L. Adams, Mayor, New York City

AJCF Advocacy Award: Jeffrey Kessler, Esq., Co-Executive Chairman, Winston & Strawn LLP

AJCF Allyship Award: John Catsimatidis, Owner and CEO of Red Apple Group and 77 WABC Radio

AJCF Heritage Award: Dr. Edith Eger, Holocaust Survivor, Bestselling Author & Clinical Psychologist

AJCF Social Media Activist Award: Montana Tucker, Singer/Songwriter, Actress & Social Media Activist

Aboard the ship once known as The Fighting "I" for its role in some of World War II most intense battles, a cohort of distinguished cadets and midshipmen from the nation's service academies came together for the Gala as part of AJCF's annual American Service Academies (ASAP) Class of 2023.

Representing the Army (West Point), Air Force, Coast Guard and Naval academies, the cadets and midshipmen are nominated by their respective academies to participate in the AJCF's distinguished Ethical Responsibility in the Military and Beyond program delivered in New York City and the AJCF campus in Os´wie?cim, Poland. The cadets and midshipmen have been paired with Holocaust survivors to mentor them throughout the program. The cohort's program began in New York City with educational and civic-focused activities, including delivering meals to local homebound Holocaust survivors.

Today, the cadets and midshipmen will embark on their trip to the AJCF's campus in Poland to participate in immersive coursework, which includes military ethics, anti-genocide training and Holocaust history.

The Gala was emceed by ABC News National Correspondent Erielle Reshef. Other attendees included DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association, Miami Marlins Co-owner Ari Ackerman, Consul General of the Republic of Poland Adrian Kubicki, AJCF Chairman and Manhattan Beer Distributors' Founder and CEO, Simon Bergson, US Director Aviva Miller, and Vice-chairman and Managing Director of Jade Mountain Partners Jack Simony.

About AJCF: @AuschwitzJCF The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation AJCF Creates Allies and Advocates Against Hate, Now and for the Future: For over twenty years, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) has stood firmly as a world-class educational institution against hatred. Applying the lessons of the Holocaust, we teach the world the devastating impact of what happens when society shirks its collective responsibility to confront hatred. Located in the shadow of Auschwitz, the AJCF's educational programs seek to create Allies and Advocates for the future. The AJCF educators lead immersive programs using history to illustrate current events.



Our mission includes:

Providing educational seminars, training, and workshops for the U.S. and E.U. military, elected officials, police departments, prosecutors, judges, governmental employees, diplomats, educators, students, and human rights institutions

Maintaining the continuity of the AJCF's Campus, which includes an educational and cultural center, museum, and the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim, Poland

Providing crucial aid and educational programs to Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war

