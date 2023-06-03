Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Announces Final Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company", or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final closing of its previously announced (May 18, 2023) private placement of units (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the second closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued 1,550,000 units ("Units") for a price of $0.07 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $108,500. In total, the Company issued 11,124,513 Units in the Private Placement for total gross proceeds of $778,715.

Each Unit issued in the Private Placement is comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of Brigadier at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of twelve

(12) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the second closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid a cash commission to a qualified non-related party in the amount of $7,595 and issued 108,500 compensation warrants each entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration at the Company's Nemaska2 Project, for corporate marketing campaigns, and for general working capital purposes. All Common Shares, Warrants and compensation warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement, and any Common Shares issued in connection with the exercise of Warrants or compensation warrants,will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

The Nemaska2Project consists of 162 map-designated mining titles (Nemaska2 and Nemaska2 Extension) covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in northern Québec, approximately 160 kms east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 Project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium, and ~23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited

www.brigadiergold.ca

Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

rob@brigadiergold.ca

(604) 424-8131

