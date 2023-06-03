Pop LLC.: Pop Labs Launches Creator Program Sets Sights on Onboarding 1 Million Creators and Innovators

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2023 / Pop Labs, the innovation hub behind the rapidly expanding socialfi platform 'Pop,' has launched its highly anticipated Creator Program. The cutting-edge platform aims to onboard one million creators as it shapes a new paradigm in the digital landscape. Leveraging cutting-edge tokenomics, Pop will allocate and distribute funds using its state-of-the-art 15 million $PPT allocation. This strategic approach empowers small and mid-size creators, influencers, and key opinion leaders to excel in their creative endeavors.

This innovative initiative aims to onboard one million talented creators reshaping the economy in extraordinary ways. Positioned as the ultimate Web3 gateway, Pop Social's mission is democratizing the decentralized web, fostering a dynamic and thriving creator economy. Pop is steadfast in its commitment to empowering creators of all statures and followings by offering a groundbreaking creator program. This visionary program enables creators to amplify their creative pursuits and monetize their valuable content from the beginning.

By leveraging the immense potential of the content and ownership economy, Pop Dapp empowers creators and users to assert control over their creations, establish their intrinsic worth, and equitably share in the resulting profits. Central to Pop's success is its profound ability to unlock the untapped possibilities of the creator and ownership economy, allowing each platform user to tokenize their invaluable time and unleash unparalleled creative ingenuity.

Creators are the heartbeat of the digital entertainment industry, serving as the primary catalysts for engagement and user activity across social platforms. Unfortunately, apart from a select few, most social media platforms fail to share profits or provide fair incentives to creators. As a result, creators become overly reliant on advertisers and sponsors, often compromising their content to align with business goals instead of prioritizing audience needs. Even when platforms share a portion of profits with creators, it predominantly benefits high-profile key opinion leaders and influencers, leaving the majority of creators empty-handed. TikTok's recent triumph, on the other hand, can be attributed to its strategic investments in creator programs and the establishment of a robust creator ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to unveil Pop Lab's creator program, a significant milestone in our mission to reshape the economy and revolutionize the creator industry," stated Michael Shen, CEO of Pop. "We firmly believe that every creator, regardless of size or influence, deserves the opportunity to thrive in the digital landscape. Today, most creators on traditional platforms start earning at the six-and-a-half-month mark. Unlike others, Pop disrupts the norm by allowing creators to earn from day one. Our program provides the necessary resources and fosters an inclusive and vibrant community where creators can flourish."

Pop Lab's creator program stands out as a transformative force, championing the democratization of the decentralized web. Through strategic fund allocation of 15 million $PPT, Pop emerges as a transformative force in this landscape, empowering creators and fostering the development of independent, audience-centric content. With a vision to motivate and support aspiring creators, the program aims to fuel a new era of creativity, collaboration, and economic empowerment. Pop Social is poised to revolutionize how creators interact, monetize, and succeed digitally.

Pop Lab's Creator Fund is a game-changer, leveling the playing field for creators of all audience sizes and popularity. With an unwavering commitment to propel creativity to new heights, the Creator Fund empowers creators to unlock their full potential and monetize their content right from the start. This revolutionary initiative serves as a launchpad, equipping creators with the necessary resources and unwavering support to elevate their creative endeavors and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Pop Social is dedicated to being a community of communities where creators can foster their own communities within our platform. The Creator Fund helps us expand the reach of creators and brings us closer to our goal of onboarding one billion users to web3," said Vugar Adigozalov, Chief Growth Officer.

Pop, the pioneering social gateway to Web3, has set its sights on bringing the next billion users to the decentralized web by fostering a flourishing creator economy. Pop Dapp aims to establish itself as the go-to platform for Web3 innovation and collaboration, enabling all stakeholders to reap the benefits of a thriving and sustainable creator economy.

Pop has unlocked the power of the creator and ownership economy by enabling all users on its platform to tokenize their invaluable time and unique creative innovation. By harnessing the content and ownership economy, the platform empowers creators and users to assert ownership over their content, define their worth, and earn an equitable share of the profits. With its groundbreaking approach, Pop Dapp is set to revolutionize the Web3 landscape and usher in a new era of decentralized prosperity.

About Pop

Pop, the ultimate gateway to Web3, envisions bringing the next billion users to Web3 by building a thriving creator economy where everyone can benefit and contribute to a sustainable social ecosystem. With the ability to leverage content and ownership economy by gaining value in return for the value contributed to the ecosystem, Pop Dapp empowers creators and users to own their content, define their value, and earn a fair share of the profits. Pop Social brings perks of blockchain technology such as ownership, anonymity, transparency, and accountability by bridging the gap between traditional Internet and Web3. Receiving Unique Personalized Identifier in the form of an exclusive and stylish NFT, the Pop incentivizes users to engage with content, and unlock earning potential, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between creators and users.

