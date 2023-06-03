DJ Syntekabio at The BIO International Convention, June 5-8

Syntekabio at The BIO International Convention, June 5-8

Discover one of the South Korean artificial intelligence drug development pioneers

New York, NY | May 31, 2023 03:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Syntekabio (226330.KQ), a global artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery and development company, will exhibit at the BIO International Convention. The Convention showcases 4,000+ best and brightest biotechnology and pharma companies from 60+ countries, attracting 14,000+ attendees for intensive networking and partnership opportunities through 130+ interactive sessions across four days.

Meet the Syntekabio team at our BOOTH #2785 at the BIO International Convention

The Syntekabio team, led by CEO Jong-sun Jung, is looking forward to connecting with industry innovators and business leaders to build synergy through sharing expert insight and knowledge. Meet with us to learn about our latest one-stop AI drug discovery solution STB CLOUD, and envision how Syntekabio's supercomputing-backed AI platforms can transform your business.

WHAT: The BIO International Convention

(Booth #2785 near the BIO Lounge)

DATE: Monday, June 5 - Thursday, June 8, 2023

TIME: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

LOCATION: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210 (the Seaport District of Boston, MA)

NOTES: Syntekabio CEO Jongsun Jung and his team of researchers are available onsite. To arrange a meeting, contact Ellie Woo at ellie.woo@syntekabio.com or +1 (917) 257-4533. For general inquires on our services, email Syntekabio's New York office at admin.usa@syntekabio.com.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its US operations bringing innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARST, NGS-ARST and PGM-ARST at STB CLOUD (syntekabio.com).

Media Contact:

Syntekabio USA

Email: admin.usa@syntekabio.com

Tel: +1 212-371-2544

The Diagram shows Docker's extension to Syntekabio's AI-powered full drug discovery service solution that support almost all areas of drug discovery & development process from Hit discovery / Lead generation, ADMET/PK to the pharmacogenomics biomarkers. It is based on Syntekabio's powerful AI technologies (DeepMatcher®) that provides the best docking Hits/Leads through analysis of deep learning (3D-CNN) and MD simulation on targets. Docker is a virtualization software.

Contact Details

Syntekabio

Ellie Woo

+1 212-371-2544

admin.usa@syntekabio.com

Company Website

https://cloud.syntekabio.com/main Syntekabio, Inc. Media Channels

