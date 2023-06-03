Veterans for Trump: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives Endorsement of Major Veterans' Organization for the 2024 Cycle

Veterans for Trump issues an endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the 2024 congressional election cycle, announced Stan Fitzgerald, VFAF President.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2023 / The Veterans for Trump endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Greene was issued today by the national veterans organization. Veterans for Trump was founded in 2015 as part of the original Trump Campaign Collation and later operated a non profit known as Veterans for America First. Currently the group is part of the 2024 Trump campaign collation under the direction of Admiral Charles Kubic their national spokesman and President Stan Fitzgerald , a retired police detective. The organization speaks for millions of conservative veterans and is considered an influential primary endorsement.

Stan and Donna Fitzgerald with Admiral Kubic

The organization also has a Georgia state chapter led by attorney Jared Craig who will be carrying the endorsement of rep Greene at the state level as well. https://georgiavfaf.org

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke last evening at her town hall event, for constituents only, in Cobb County Georgia. Veterans for Trump's Donna and Stan Fitzgerald were among the invited guests. Upon arriving some in the large crowd awaiting entry were expressing their dismay with the debt ceiling vote. Rep Greene took the town hall stage and explained in detail all the factors why she voted the way she did and when the event ended her speech and Q&A session was met with a standing ovation, no further dismay from her voters. The complete speech can be viewed at https://veteransfortrump.us/news

"Marjorie was aware that 12 Republicans were signing onto a petition by the Democrats if this was not passed which would have given everything the Democrats and Establishment wanted. Marjorie voted the right way resulting in a 1% decrease and an attachment for dividing future omnibus bills to have sections voted on. This was a win for American conservatives," said Pamela Reardon, a Cobb County Georgia 2020 Presidential Delegate who attended the town hall.

"Congresswoman Greene has always been loyal to our country, her constituents, our America First agenda and to President Trump. Rep. Greene stands with our veterans and first responders; in fact, she gave personal assistance from her office to a vet at the town hall meeting last night. At Veterans for Trump we appreciate loyalty and those who fight for our country like Marjorie does so we are announcing today our organizational endorsement for the 2024 congressional election cycle," said Stan Fitzgerald president Veterans for Trump.

The Veterans team will be set up at the Georgia state GOP convention June 9th and 10th in Columbus Georgia with FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend doing meet and greets at their tables. The Group also sponsored the John Fredericks bus tour which will be at the convention promoting some of their nationally endorsed candidates including Caroline Jeffords, Salleigh Grubbs, Marci McCArthy and Vikki Consiglio.



Contact Information

Stan Fitzgerald

President Veterans for Trump

stanfitzgerald@veteransfortrump.us

770-707-6291



SOURCE: Veterans for Trump

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759091/Rep-Marjorie-Taylor-Greene-Receives-Endorsement-of-Major-Veterans-Organization-for-the-2024-Cycle