Fintech Week London, the must-attend event for the fintech industry, has announced an impressive line-up of speakers for its flagship conference on 19 to 20 June, with Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business, and Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith MP, among the influential voices taking to the stage.

Taking place at the innovative Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the forward-thinking two-day conference will bring international leaders from the worlds of fintech and financial services together in London, a primary global hub for both sectors.

Now, the first batch of exciting, world-class thought leaders from a wide range of leading companies and organisations has been announced for this year's event, which includes:

-- Rajesh Agrawal (Deputy Mayor of London for Business)

-- Tom Bentley (NatWest Mettle)

-- Joel Blake OBE (GFA Exchange)

-- Simon Boonen (ING)

-- Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT)

-- Craig Fox (Silicon Valley Bank)

-- Andrew Griffith MP

-- Matthew Long (FCA)

-- Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly (FIS)

-- Betsy Samuel (Thredd)

-- Louise Smith (Innovate Finance)

-- Sabine VanderLinden (Alchemy Crew)

-- Sam White (Freedom Group)

Keynote speakers and panel discussions will put the spotlight on the hot topics of Embedded Finance, ESG, Crypto, Metaverse, Insurtech, Data Risk and Fraud, Trending in Fintech and Fintech for Good. Following the two-day conference, the week will continue with the Fintech Awards London ceremony on Wednesday and further exciting and thought-provoking events and talks till Friday.

Fintech Week London has developed a reputation as a must-attend event for anyone in the fintech industry. This year's event has the inspiring theme of 'From Flux to Flow: Evolving the future of finance', with a focus on how fintech can respond to a challenging year that has been dominated by funding concerns and talent shortages, as well as broader geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

In addition to dealing with ongoing sector issues, Fintech Week London will also focus on other relevant discussions happening across fintech right now, including the rise of embedded finance solutions, the growing importance of fintech for good and the ever-expanding role of cryptocurrencies across our daily lives. In doing so, the event aims to go further than ever before in delivering a landmark event for those working in the sector.

Raf De Kimpe, CEO of Fintech Week London commented: "With just weeks until the start of Fintech Week London, we are

thrilled with the calibre of speakers that has been announced today. This distinguished lineup features senior

decision-makers from top fintechs, banks, investment firms, regulatory bodies, and even representatives from the UK

and regional governments. Their presence underscores the exceptional value and insights that attendees can expect

from this year's event.

"One of the things that makes Fintech Week London so unique is the emphasis it puts on discussions and networking.

Our amazing speaker line-up will add incredible value in this area. Those who visit this year's event will find a

conference full of high-stakes discussions, as well as individuals and businesses who want to effectively tackle

the most salient issues affecting fintech and financial services right now."

Tickets for Fintech Week London are now available to book, to find out more information please visit:https:// www.fintechweek.london/ Contact CEO Raf de Kimpe Fintech Week London raf@disruptsmedia.com

