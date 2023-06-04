IrisGuard UK Ltd: Jordan is the first country to provide iris recognition for digital transformation services

A strategic partnership between the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and IrisGuard to implement iris recognition technologies for Government digital services delivery

AMMAN, Jordan, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IrisGuard and the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship signed a strategic partnership agreement for the use of iris recognition to enhance access to Governmental and private sector services. This partnership marks a significant change in the way services are provided to its citizens and residents, reinforcing their digital transformation journey, with Jordan being the first country to apply innovative iris recognition technologies in Governmental services.

The complete solution provided by IrisGuard, including both iris cameras hardware and software applications, will enable a safe and secure activation of the digital identity (Sanad) via iris recognition issued by the Ministry to citizens, in real-time. This service will be available at all Jordanian Post Offices and Kingdom's embassies abroad, as well as notary services related to land, property and vehicle ownership.

The implementation of this agreement is expected to start in stages in the coming weeks and expand to include iris enabled, digital services in additional Governmental areas such as electronic gates for travellers, healthcare and other facilities provided to the private sector and residents in Jordan.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh and the Founder and Managing Director of IrisGuard, Imad Malhas.

HE Mr Hanandeh expressed his delight at the strategic partnership between the Ministry and IrisGuard, which will boost digital transformation and the Government capabilities in providing its services more efficiently, accurately and quickly.

HE Mr Hanandeh commented, "This agreement is an important step in developing Government services in Jordan, promoting the digital sector and enhancing modern technology as a driver for economic development, reflecting His Majesty King Abdullah II's comprehensive vision aimed at administrative and economic modernization. Our partnership with IrisGuard represents a significant shift in utilizing advanced iris recognition technologies for both citizens and residents."

Mr Malhas expressed his pride in this cooperation and strategic partnership with the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to provide advanced iris recognition technology for Government services and the private sector.

He affirmed IrisGuard's commitment to provide the highest quality service through latest iris authentication technologies, stating, "We look forward to supporting the delivery of our common goals, in creating a more advanced and efficient environment based on digital technology and contributing to realizing Jordan's leading vision in the field of digital economy."

Iris recognition-based identity authentication projects and solutions developed by IrisGuard directly contribute to increasing financial inclusion, Government services coverage and ensuring targeted delivery of cash, goods and services, including social benefits. They also ensure the highest levels of security, speed, accuracy with reduced effort and costs for both the service provider and the beneficiary.

IrisGuard, a global leader in iris recognition and authentication, owns several advanced patents in this field and develops the latest iris recognition technologies through its high-quality camera systems and its own iris enabled EyePay® smartphone.

IrisGuard is the first company worldwide that developed and implemented iris recognition systems at border points, payment services for refugees and citizens via ATMs, digital wallets, post offices, grocery stores, money exchangers and other innovative and efficient iris recognition applications.

For more information on IrisGuard, please visit www.irisguard.com.

