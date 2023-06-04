Vienna Airport: The responsible environmental impact authority of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria formally approved the application submitted by the Vienna Airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG to extend the implementation deadline for the third runway project until 30 June 2033. The decision was in line with the findings and assessments of the expert involved. The extension of the deadline enables the Vienna Airport to align planning for the construction period of the third runway to the actual development of flight traffic as well as profitability. In this regard, a precise point in time for beginning construction work cannot yet be specified. In any case, Vienna Airport continues to actively pursue the third runway project on the basis of the incontestable notice of ...

