GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2023 | 18:54
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trisura Group Ltd: Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura Group" or the "Company") (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2023 in Toronto (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all eight nominees proposed for election to the Board by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director NomineeVotes For % Votes Withheld %
David Clare35,780,58099.41%211,2150.59%
Paul Gallagher34,039,71194.58%1,952,0845.42%
Barton Hedges35,781,31099.42%210,4850.58%
Anik Lanthier35,824,92399.54%166,8720.46%
Janice Madon35,782,37099.42%209,4250.58%
Greg Morrison35,780,53799.41%211,2580.59%
George E. Myhal28,752,37379.89%7,239,42220.11%
Robert Taylor35,301,67998.08%690,1161.92%


About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


