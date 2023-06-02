Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

GLYFADA, Greece, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus", the "Company", "we", or "our") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, today reported its unaudited consolidated operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Revenue $8.6 million in Q1 2023 compared to $18.4 million in Q1 2022

Net income $2.6 million in Q1 2023 compared to $12.1 million in Q1 2022

Adjusted EBITDA $1.3 million in Q1 2023 compared to $13.8 million in Q1 2022

Time Charter Equivalent $8,780 per day in Q1 2023 compared to $23,643 per day in Q1 2022



Current Fleet Profile

As of the date of this press release, Globus' subsidiaries own and operate nine dry bulk carriers, consisting of four Supramax, one Panamax and four Kamsarmax.

Vessel Year Built Yard Type Month/Year Delivered DWT Flag Moon Globe 2005 Hudong-Zhonghua Panamax June 2011 74,432 Marshall Is. Sun Globe 2007 Tsuneishi Cebu Supramax Sept 2011 58,790 Malta River Globe 2007 Yangzhou Dayang Supramax Dec 2007 53,627 Marshall Is. Sky Globe 2009 Taizhou Kouan Supramax May 2010 56,855 Marshall Is. Star Globe 2010 Taizhou Kouan Supramax May 2010 56,867 Marshall Is. Galaxy Globe 2015 Hudong-Zhonghua Kamsarmax October 2020 81,167 Marshall Is. Diamond Globe 2018 Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Kamsarmax June 2021 82,027 Marshall Is. Power Globe 2011 Universal Shipbuilding Corporation Kamsarmax July 2021 80,655 Marshall Is. Orion Globe 2015 Tsuneishi Zosen Kamsarmax November 2021 81,837 Marshall Is. Weighted Average Age: 11.4 Years as at March 31, 2023 626,257

Current Fleet Deployment

All our vessels are currently operating on short-term time charters, we generally consider as spot charters, the charters that are below one year in duration and/or are chartered on index linked basis ("on spot").

Management Commentary

"The market was generally weak during the first quarter of 2023 with some improvement in the beginning of the second quarter. Recently the market has weakened again, but our view on the dry bulk prospects remains positive in the medium and longer term. We believe that positions in the industry should be taken with a long-term view. Our optimism is primarily derived from the supply side of the dry bulk industry; with the order book being historically at relatively low levels, which coupled with the environmental regulations regarding emissions and fuel consumption could constrain the supply further. A lower supply of vessels that could result from a lower orderbook along with the required compliance of new regulations and environmental targets, should have a positive effect on the market, assuming there are no unforeseen demand shocks.

At present we are working with various financial institutions on exploring financing and refinancing transactions with better terms and conditions in order to expand and modernize our fleet.

We are always keen on accretive deals that would allow us not only to modernize our fleet and make it more efficient but also to maximize value for our shareholders."

Recent Developments

Contract for new building vessels

On April 29, 2022, the Company signed a contract for the construction and purchase of one fuel-efficient bulk carrier of about 64,000 dwt. The vessel will be built at Nihon Shipyard Co. in Japan and is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2024. The total consideration for the construction of the vessel is approximately $37.5 million, which the Company intends to finance with a combination of debt and equity. In May 2022 the Company paid the 1st instalment of $7.4 million and in March 2023 paid the 2nd instalment of $3.7 million.

On May 13, 2022, the Company signed two contracts for the construction and purchase of two fuel-efficient bulk carriers of about 64,000 dwt each. The sister vessels will be built at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. in China with the first one scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2024 and the second one scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2024. The total consideration for the construction of both vessels is approximately $70.3 million, which the Company intends to finance with a combination of debt and equity. In May 2022 the Company paid the 1st instalment of $13.8 million and in November 2022 paid the 2nd instalment of $6.9 million for both vessels under construction.

Debt financing

In August 2022, the Company reached an agreement with First Citizens Bank & Trust Company (formerly known as CIT Bank N.A.) for a deed of accession, amendment and restatement of the "CIT loan facility" (as referred at 2021 Annual Report) by the accession of an additional borrower in order to increase the loan facility from a total of $34.25 million to $52.25 million, by a top up loan amount of $18 million for the purpose of financing vessel Orion Globe and for general corporate and working capital purposes of all the borrowers and Globus. The CIT loan facility (including the new top up loan amount) is now further secured by a first preferred mortgage over the vessel Orion Globe. Furthermore, the benchmark rate was amended from LIBOR to SOFR and the applicable margin from 3.75% to 3.35% for the whole CIT loan facility. The Company also entered into a new swap agreement in order for the additional borrower to enter into hedging transactions (separately from those entered by the other borrowers) with First Citizens Bank & Trust Company (formerly known as CIT Bank N.A.).

Sale of vessel

On March 6, 2023, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into an agreement to sell the 2007-built Sun Globe for a gross price of $14.1 million (absolute amount), before commissions, to an unaffiliated third party, which sale is subject to standard closing conditions. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owners in June 2023.

Conflicts

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which commenced in February 2022, has disrupted supply chains and caused instability and significant volatility in the global economy. Much uncertainty remains regarding the global impact of the conflict in Ukraine, and it is possible that such instability, uncertainty and resulting volatility could significantly increase the costs of the Company and adversely affect its business, including the ability to secure charters and financing on attractive terms, and as a result, adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. Currently there is no direct effect on the Company's operations.

Earnings Highlights

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S dollars except for daily rates and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue 8,579 18,441 Net income 2,586 12,083 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,341 13,821 Basic & diluted income per common share (2) 0.13 0.59

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a measure not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See a later section of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and net cash generated from operating activities, which are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP measures.

(2) The weighted average number of common shares for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 was 20,582,301.

First Quarter of the Year 2023 compared to the First Quarter of the Year 2022

Net income for the three-month period ended March 2023 amounted to $2.6 million or $0.13 basic and diluted income per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares, compared to $12.1 million for the same period last year or $0.59 basic and diluted income per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares.

Revenue

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, our Voyage revenues reached $8.5 million and $18.4 million respectively. The 54% decrease in Voyage revenues was mainly attributed to the decrease in the average time charter rates achieved by our vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) for the three-month period of 2023 was $8,780 per vessel per day against $23,643 per vessel per day during the same period in 2022 corresponding to a decrease of 63%, which is attributed to the worse conditions throughout the bulk market for the first quarter of 2023.

Fleet Summary data

Three months ended March 31,

2023 2022 Ownership days (1) 810 810 Available days (2) 783 810 Operating days (3) 777 798 Fleet utilization (4) 99.3 % 98.5 % Average number of vessels (5) 9.0 9.0 Daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate (6) $ 8,780 $ 23,643 Daily operating expenses (7) $ 5,579 $ 5,377

Notes:

(1) Ownership days are the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us.

(2) Available days are the number of ownership days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to scheduled repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys.

(3) Operating days are the number of available days less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances but excluding days during which vessels are seeking employment.

(4) We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of operating days during a period by the number of available days during the period.

(5) Average number of vessels is measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during a relevant period divided by the number of calendar days in such period.

(6) TCE rates are our voyage revenues plus any potential gain on sale of bunkers less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period which is consistent with industry standards. TCE is a measure not in accordance with GAAP.

(7) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant time period.



Selected Consolidated Financial & Operating Data

Three months ended March 31,

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations: 2023 2022 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited) Revenue 8,579 18,441 Voyage and Operating vessel expenses (6,133 ) (3,555 ) General and administrative expenses (1,114 ) (1,075 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,438 ) (2,355 ) Reversal of Impairment 4,400 - Other income, net 9 10 Interest expense and finance cost, net (506 ) (350 ) (Loss)/Gain on derivative financial instruments, net (211 ) 967 Net income for the period 2,586 12,083 Basic & diluted income per share for the period (1) 0.13 0.59 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 1,341 13,821

(1) The weighted average number of shares for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 was 20,582,301.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings/(losses) before interest and finance costs net, gains or losses from the change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, foreign exchange gains or losses, income taxes, depreciation, depreciation of dry-docking costs, amortization of fair value of time charter acquired, impairment and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to total comprehensive income/(loss) or cash generated from operations, as determined by IFRS, and our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which we assess our financial performance and because we believe that it presents useful information to investors regarding a company's ability to service and/or incur indebtedness and it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in or cash requirements for our working capital needs; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to total comprehensive income and net cash generated from operating activities for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Net income for the period 2,586 12,083 Interest expense and finance cost, net 506 350 Loss/(Gain) on derivative financial instruments, net 211 (967 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,438 2,355 Reversal of Impairment loss (4,400 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 1,341 13,821 Payment of deferred dry-docking costs (3,946 ) (891 ) Net decrease/(increase) in operating assets 76 (2,562 ) Net decrease in operating liabilities (46 ) (42 ) Provision for staff retirement indemnities 27 (2 ) Foreign exchange (losses)/ gains net, not attributed to cash and cash equivalents (7 ) 3 Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities (2,555 ) 10,327

Three months ended March 31,

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Statement of cash flow data: Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (2,555 ) 10,327 Net cash used in investing activities (3,354 ) (15 ) Net cash used in financing activities (767 ) (2,248 )

As at March 31, As at December 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data: Vessels and other fixed assets, net 151,652 157,633 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) 50,554 58,801 Other current and non-current assets 21,958 9,024 Total assets 224,164 225,458 Total equity 173,284 170,698 Total debt net of unamortized debt discount 42,725 44,325 Other liabilities 8,155 10,435 Total equity and liabilities 224,164 225,458

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.4 years as at March 31, 2023.

