HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4387/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and after a series of bad weeks we saw in week 22 a little bit of a comeback in the ATX TR, which gained 1,68 percent to 6831 points. Because of a cash offer RHI Magnesita came out as the best stock of the week with 25 percent up. On Thursday, eleven companies were honoured in the festive ambience of the Palais Niederösterreich. The occasion: the most important recognition of the Austrian capital market - ...

