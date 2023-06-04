Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has received further scientific proof that Lenzing fibers are biodegradable in the ocean and revert to being part of the ecosystem at the end of their life cycle. Scientists at the prestigious academic research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California, San Diego confirmed back in 2021 that Lenzing Lyocell fibers completely biodegrade in sea-surface conditions in a remarkably short time. In a second study published in May 2023 , the biodegradability of Lenzing Lyocell fibers, Lenzing Viscose fibers and Lenzing Modal fibers on the sea floor was also confirmed, providing definitive proof that they are a ...

