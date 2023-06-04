Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 04.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Morgen ganz erheblicher "Frühaufstehervorteil"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET17 | ISIN: AT0000908504 | Ticker-Symbol: WSV2
Tradegate
02.06.23
21:32 Uhr
24,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
CECE Composite Index
1-Jahres-Chart
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,30024,45003.06.
24,35024,40002.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENZING AG56,90+0,35 %
PALFINGER AG29,100-0,17 %
STRABAG SE39,650+0,13 %
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG24,4000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.