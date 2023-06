CA Immo: The Supervisory Board of real estate company CA Immobilien has decided on the reclassification of Hungary to strategically non-core, and simultaneously authorised the Management Board to initiate all relevant activities related to exiting the market, either though platform sale, sub-portfolio sale, or individual asset sales.CA Immo: weekly performance: 5.58% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (02/06/2023)

