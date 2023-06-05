Fashion and Function: Kieslect Celebrates 8-Year Milestone with the New Lora2 and Ks Pro

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the company anniversary, Kieslect debuts the Lora2 and Ks Pro smartwatches. These unique smartwatches represent the next step in health monitoring, as well as stylish, high-quality manufacturing for fashion-conscious consumers.

Noting the balance of fashion and function Kieslect focused on during the production of the two new smartwatches, Steven wang,CEO in the company said, "Kieslect is committed to creating quality and fashionable smartwatches, so that a smartwatch is not just an electronic product, but also a fashionable and high-value accessory. To mark the company's 8th anniversary, we are launching these two new products, continuing the brand's consistent creativity and originality."

Accessories can speak volumes without ever saying a word, acting as the finishing touch to one's overall appearance. Kieslect's latest offering, the Lora2, is not only a smartwatch but also a fashion accessory that exudes confidence and beauty. The lady watch features renewable aluminum as its primary material, adding a touch of novelty and modernity to its design. Its lightweight, delicate, and elegant appearance, combined with its versatility, make the Lora2 the perfect accessory for the modern woman.

For men, the Ks Pro provides fast, clear access to health data thanks to its 2.01" AMOLED display. Equipped with KIES OS 2.0 functionality, the Ks Pro allows wearers to input their health data into the smartwatch app to receive alerts, reports and updates on heart rate, respiration, stress levels, and sleep cycles. Men can easily stay on top of their heart health with this stylish accessory.

Both watches are multifunctional, enabling voice calls as well as audio-visual interaction, and the smart assistant reminder function alerts wearers about upcoming events on their calendars, as well as provides fitness tips and 100 sports modes to keep track of exercise statistics. Kieslect expects the watches to be available in all its markets by the end of June.

About Kieslect

Since 2015, Kieselect has brought a fresh perspective to the smartwatch industry, crafting quality, fashionable watches. As of 2023, they have established business in over 68 countries, including those in Europe, the Middle East, and South America. Its in-house R&D team and manufacturing chain enable better user-centric product development. Its partnership with leading wireless technology providers and other technology companies will enable greater growth in the coming years.

