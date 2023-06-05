EQS-News: CPS Zanzibar Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPS: Transforming East Africa's Real Estate Landscape CPS ( https://CPS.Africa/ ), the largest private real estate developer in Tanzania, is thrilled to announce its latest project in Fumba Town - "The Soul Fumba." Following the immense success of "The Soul" project in Paje, where all units were sold out earlier this year, CPS is expanding its reach to the urban setting of East Africa's first eco-city. Highlighting the remarkable success that contributed to the original development's immense popularity, CPS CEO Sebastian Dietzold proudly showcased "The Soul Fumba' project during the launch of the new CPS Office in Masaki near Kaffe Koffee. Additionally, he expressed sincere appreciation to key stakeholders, including the Government of Zanzibar, for their invaluable support in achieving this significant milestone. "The Soul Fumba" offers 200 dream holiday apartments, strategically located on the west coast within the Fumba Town infrastructure, boasting a range of amenities such as health facilities, playgrounds, permaculture gardens, retail spaces, food courts, and office areas. The prime location near Stone Town and the airport ensures convenience for residents and visitors alike. Furthermore, "The Soul Fumba" promises high returns on investment by benefiting from both the thriving tourism sector in Zanzibar and the value appreciation of a fast-growing urban centre. This makes "The Soul Fumba", an ideal choice for investors but also singles, couples, and families seeking a home in Africa. As part of the Fumba Town Development Project in the Free Economic Zone, "The Soul Fumba" welcomes foreign buyers. In addition, attractive incentives have been announced by the Government of Zanzibar, including residency visas starting with an investment of $100,000 and tax benefits. CPS aims to create a welcoming environment for international investors interested in the Zanzibar real estate market. "The Soul Fumba" apartments are sold off-plan, allowing buyers to secure their units with a 15% down payment. A generous 5-year payment plan is available, with monthly instalments starting at $1,270. Chief Commercial Officer of CPS, Tobias Dietzold, highlights that while buyers make their payments, their holiday homes will be prepared for them to move in, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience. Each purchaser of "The Soul Fumba" apartments will receive a 99-year lease title, providing them with the rights to inherit, mortgage, sell, and rent out their property. CPS is committed to ensuring long-term value and security for buyers, allowing them to make the most of their investments. The unveiling of "The Soul Fumba" was accompanied by a panel discussion featuring prominent figures, including Graham Leslie, Executive Chairman of The Hotel Association Zanzibar & President of Conservation Capital; Fred Msemwa, Managing Director of Watumishi Housing Investment; and Abdulrahman Said, Managing Partner of Bankable. The panel aimed to explore the potential opportunities in the real estate sector spurred by the thriving tourism industry. Zanzibar has recently garnered the prestigious title of being Africa's top travel destination, as declared by "The Travel Magazine." Surpassing iconic locations like Mt. Kilimanjaro, Cape Town, and the Masai Mara of Kenya, Zanzibar's tourism sector has not only rebounded to pre-pandemic levels but also anticipates a remarkable 30% growth compared to 2022. The country's thriving economy is poised for a projected growth of over 7% in 2023. With a progressive Government that welcomes foreign investment, the real estate sector in Zanzibar has experienced rapid growth in recent years making Zanzibar a fertile ground for growth and expansion, with endless opportunities for those up to the challenge. CPS invites potential buyers and investors to explore the exciting opportunity presented by "The Soul Fumba" and join the journey of creating a vibrant community in Fumba Town. For more information, please visit the CPS website or contact their dedicated sales team. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CPS Zanzibar Limited. Download image 1: https://apo-opa.info/3WL6apP [Immerse yourself in the serene holiday apartments of The Soul Fumba, a breathtaking render that harmonizes nature's beauty with sublime tranquility (Image Source: CPS)] Download image 2: https://apo-opa.info/42oFbBE [Captivating aerial view of Fumba Town, a vibrant hub blending coastal charm, urban sophistication, and natural splendor (Image Source: CPS)] Media Contact: Name: Baraka Strato Mosha Title: PR and communications Specialist Phone: +255788106050 Email: barakamosha@cps-live.com About CPS: CPS is a Tanzanian-based real estate company with a German background developing vibrant, affordable urban communities. The focus is on sustainability and the empowerment of local businesses. CPS currently implements two large building projects in Zanzibar, with further African projects in planning. CPS founders Sebastian Dietzold, his wife Katrin and his brother Tobias Dietzold hail from Leipzig and have lived in Tanzania for decades. www.CPS.Africa About Fumba Town: Fumba Town is the first sustainable, equitable housing development in East Africa and has been praised for its innovative approach to developing efficient, accessible buildings for the African residential market.Situated in Zanzibar, 20 minutes from the International Airport, Fumba Town is Tanzania's fastest-growing urban development. With a total investment volume of $400 million, CPS is developing thousands of residential units with eco-friendly and sustainable construction technologies supported by a state-of-the-art infrastructure. www.Fumba.Town



