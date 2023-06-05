Evotec SE: Evotec Presents Sustainability Strategy

TOGETHER FOR A SUSTAINABLE AND EFFICIENT SHARED R&D ECONOMY

PRECISION MEDICINES AND BETTER ACCESS TO BIOTHERAPEUTICS

ESG PERFORMANCE REPORT HIGHLIGHTS SUSTAINABILITY AS A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE IN CHALLENGING TIMES

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today presents an update on the Company's sustainability strategy and shares details on its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance towards strengthening its competitiveness and contributing to a better future for next generations to investors and interested stakeholders at its virtual Capital Markets Day.

In a rapidly changing world, marked by unexpected opportunities and challenges like climate change but also technical and social changes with far-reaching impacts, a flexible and resilient approach is crucial. Evotec strives to shape an equitable and inclusive future for all by empowering people through new technologies, aiming to create sustainable impact. In an ever-increasingly complex world, the Company has consistently demonstrated resilience and agility over the past decade, most recently during the recovery process from a cyber-attack against Evotec in April 2023. Evotec is delivering on its commitments and reaffirming its promises and mid-term goals. Evotec's long-term mission is to develop highly effective precision medicine collaboratively, making it more affordable and accessible to all, and to focus its business strategy on sustainable growth.

Entitled "Together for a sustainable and efficient shared R&D economy", the virtual Capital Markets Day will provide an overview of the Company's business and sustainability efforts highlighting

Evotec's sustainability strategy

ESG performance and progress update from the Company's Sustainability Report

Evotec's contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal 3 established by the United Nations ("UN SDG 3")

Better access to biotherapeutics through Just - Evotec Biologics' sustainable design and manufacturing technologies

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We view sustainability as the driver of innovation and efficiency. The potential of our world-leading integrated technology platforms is enormous and fundamental for an effective and affordable healthcare system of the future. It is by combining our unique business strategy with the goals and progress of our sustainability efforts that we can ensure to remain adaptable and resilient in the future to provide better access to more precise therapeutics. Embedding our sustainability strategy into our business model gives us a competitive advantage and will positively impact all patients worldwide."

About the Capital Markets Day

Evotec hosts its virtual Capital Markets Day on 05 June 2023, starting at 02.00 pm CEST (08.00 am EST, 1.00 pm GMT). The meeting will take place via a live webcast and a recording will be available on www.evotec.com shortly after the event.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,900 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

