Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
05.06.23
08:10 Uhr
0,171 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2023 | 08:06
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Gold Bearing Quartz Breccia Zone Extended

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Gold Bearing Quartz Breccia Zone Extended

PR Newswire

London, June 2

5 June 2023

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

GOLD BEARING QUARTZ BRECCIA ZONE EXTENDED

  • Quartz Breccia bedrock extended by over 100m to the North East
  • Significant gold assay results recorded in 5 metres of samples including 1.0m @ 6.5g/t gold
  • Visible native gold observed in new area

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce assay results from bedrock channel samples at its Mines Royal (Newtownhamilton) option area in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. The quartz bedrock has been extended to the North East by over 100 metres. Significant gold assay results included a gold intersection of 1.0m at 6.5 g/t gold. Visible native gold was also observed. The programme is being carried out in conjunction with the Company's joint venture partner, Demir Export A.?.

The channel sampling was conducted over a bedrock exposure of quartz breccia identified over 100m to the North East of the recent gold discovery, where samples of the quartz breccia returned values up to 123.0g/t (announced by the Company on 22 February 2023).

An eighteen metre length exposure of quartz breccia was identified and interpreted as a continuation of the structure identified previously in outcrop and trenching. Channel sampling consisting of one metre length samples was conducted over this exposure.

Significant results returned from the channel sampling programme:

  • 1.0m @ 6.5 g/t Au
  • 1.0m @ 2.3 g/t Au
  • 1.0m @ 1.1 g/t Au
  • 1.0m @ 0.7 g/t Au
  • 1.0m @ 0.3 g/t Au

(Only intercepts of 0.3 g/t Au or greater are presented)

In addition, a channel sample collected from a nearby fault gouge returned 1.7 g/t gold.

This sampling programme, combined with the results from the previous trenching programme (announced by the Company on 15 May 2023), has extended the strike of the gold bearing quartz breccia zone to over 135m in length.

This release has been approved by EurGeol Andrew Murrells PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc in Geology, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted to see further evidence of gold prospectivity in this newly discovered gold area on the joint venture's Mines Royal (Newtownhamilton) option area."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson

Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7330-1883


Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.