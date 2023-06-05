Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Gold Bearing Quartz Breccia Zone Extended

5 June 2023

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

GOLD BEARING QUARTZ BRECCIA ZONE EXTENDED

Quartz Breccia bedrock extended by over 100m to the North East

Significant gold assay results recorded in 5 metres of samples including 1.0m @ 6.5g/t gold

Visible native gold observed in new area

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce assay results from bedrock channel samples at its Mines Royal (Newtownhamilton) option area in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. The quartz bedrock has been extended to the North East by over 100 metres. Significant gold assay results included a gold intersection of 1.0m at 6.5 g/t gold. Visible native gold was also observed. The programme is being carried out in conjunction with the Company's joint venture partner, Demir Export A.?.

The channel sampling was conducted over a bedrock exposure of quartz breccia identified over 100m to the North East of the recent gold discovery, where samples of the quartz breccia returned values up to 123.0g/t (announced by the Company on 22 February 2023).

An eighteen metre length exposure of quartz breccia was identified and interpreted as a continuation of the structure identified previously in outcrop and trenching. Channel sampling consisting of one metre length samples was conducted over this exposure.

Significant results returned from the channel sampling programme:

1.0m @ 6.5 g/t Au

1.0m @ 2.3 g/t Au

1.0m @ 1.1 g/t Au

1.0m @ 0.7 g/t Au

1.0m @ 0.3 g/t Au

(Only intercepts of 0.3 g/t Au or greater are presented)

In addition, a channel sample collected from a nearby fault gouge returned 1.7 g/t gold.

This sampling programme, combined with the results from the previous trenching programme (announced by the Company on 15 May 2023), has extended the strike of the gold bearing quartz breccia zone to over 135m in length.

This release has been approved by EurGeol Andrew Murrells PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc in Geology, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted to see further evidence of gold prospectivity in this newly discovered gold area on the joint venture's Mines Royal (Newtownhamilton) option area."

