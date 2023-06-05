Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Vollgas-Montag! NuGen Medical: Kurs hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
05.06.23
08:06 Uhr
1,062 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0721,09809:21
Dow Jones News
05.06.2023 | 08:31
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 June 2023 it purchased a total of 179,227 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           103,330     75,897 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0960     GBP0.9380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0720     GBP0.9170 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0823     GBP0.9286

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,185,907 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,981      1.0780        XDUB     08:13:04      00027764082TRDU1 
1,039      1.0780        XDUB     08:13:04      00027764081TRDU1 
466       1.0780        XDUB     08:13:04      00027764080TRDU1 
1,508      1.0780        XDUB     08:13:04      00027764079TRDU1 
2,483      1.0800        XDUB     08:43:32      00027764213TRDU1 
5,640      1.0800        XDUB     08:43:32      00027764212TRDU1 
4        1.0880        XDUB     09:25:50      00027764432TRDU1 
6        1.0900        XDUB     09:49:32      00027764522TRDU1 
6        1.0900        XDUB     09:49:33      00027764523TRDU1 
213       1.0960        XDUB     09:57:40      00027764560TRDU1 
1,816      1.0960        XDUB     09:57:40      00027764562TRDU1 
361       1.0960        XDUB     09:57:40      00027764561TRDU1 
271       1.0960        XDUB     09:57:40      00027764563TRDU1 
14        1.0960        XDUB     09:57:40      00027764565TRDU1 
5,866      1.0960        XDUB     09:57:40      00027764564TRDU1 
7,221      1.0920        XDUB     09:58:05      00027764567TRDU1 
2,502      1.0920        XDUB     10:39:46      00027764828TRDU1 
2,708      1.0920        XDUB     10:39:46      00027764827TRDU1 
2,544      1.0880        XDUB     11:03:05      00027764931TRDU1 
2,724      1.0860        XDUB     11:14:36      00027765005TRDU1 
2,662      1.0840        XDUB     12:27:25      00027765374TRDU1 
4,842      1.0840        XDUB     12:27:25      00027765373TRDU1 
2,590      1.0840        XDUB     12:27:25      00027765372TRDU1 
2,725      1.0800        XDUB     12:51:07      00027765563TRDU1 
87        1.0800        XDUB     13:31:43      00027765724TRDU1 
2,229      1.0800        XDUB     13:31:43      00027765723TRDU1 
2,871      1.0820        XDUB     13:55:43      00027765838TRDU1 
2,367      1.0820        XDUB     14:21:29      00027766180TRDU1 
434       1.0800        XDUB     14:31:45      00027766314TRDU1 
2,100      1.0820        XDUB     14:32:39      00027766342TRDU1 
278       1.0820        XDUB     14:32:39      00027766341TRDU1 
4        1.0820        XDUB     14:38:29      00027766458TRDU1 
2,554      1.0820        XDUB     14:38:29      00027766457TRDU1 
472       1.0820        XDUB     14:45:24      00027766527TRDU1 
2,360      1.0820        XDUB     14:45:24      00027766526TRDU1 
2,721      1.0860        XDUB     14:53:32      00027766608TRDU1 
7,382      1.0840        XDUB     14:53:43      00027766610TRDU1 
1,207      1.0740        XDUB     15:08:29      00027766727TRDU1 
2,424      1.0720        XDUB     15:17:49      00027766814TRDU1 
2,406      1.0720        XDUB     15:17:49      00027766813TRDU1 
2,777      1.0720        XDUB     15:47:11      00027767116TRDU1 
2,783      1.0740        XDUB     15:59:01      00027767328TRDU1 
671       1.0740        XDUB     16:00:14      00027767443TRDU1 
577       1.0740        XDUB     16:00:14      00027767442TRDU1 
989       1.0720        XDUB     16:00:22      00027767448TRDU1 
1,809      1.0720        XDUB     16:00:22      00027767447TRDU1 
1,519      1.0720        XDUB     16:00:22      00027767446TRDU1 
2,473      1.0740        XDUB     16:15:46      00027767738TRDU1 
5,644      1.0720        XDUB     16:18:41      00027767830TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,848      0.9270        XLON     08:13:04      00027764078TRDU1 
4,632      0.9280        XLON     08:43:32      00027764215TRDU1 
3,352      0.9280        XLON     08:43:32      00027764214TRDU1 
2,277      0.9360        XLON     09:40:10      00027764487TRDU1 
2,616      0.9380        XLON     09:57:58      00027764566TRDU1 
2,544      0.9380        XLON     10:43:42      00027764846TRDU1 
2,800      0.9380        XLON     10:43:42      00027764845TRDU1 
2,687      0.9330        XLON     11:03:05      00027764930TRDU1 
2,712      0.9330        XLON     11:03:05      00027764929TRDU1 
2,776      0.9320        XLON     11:55:53      00027765154TRDU1 
2,583      0.9310        XLON     12:22:08      00027765329TRDU1 
3,036      0.9310        XLON     12:46:03      00027765527TRDU1 
3,067      0.9310        XLON     13:12:58      00027765639TRDU1 
1,142      0.9310        XLON     13:36:46      00027765744TRDU1 
1,588      0.9310        XLON     13:36:46      00027765743TRDU1 
2,809      0.9310        XLON     13:55:27      00027765835TRDU1 
2,691      0.9310        XLON     14:14:09      00027766124TRDU1 
4,634      0.9270        XLON     14:21:04      00027766178TRDU1 
666       0.9270        XLON     14:21:04      00027766177TRDU1 
2,605      0.9280        XLON     14:53:46      00027766614TRDU1 
2,686      0.9280        XLON     14:53:46      00027766613TRDU1 
2,746      0.9280        XLON     14:53:46      00027766612TRDU1 
2,978      0.9280        XLON     14:53:46      00027766611TRDU1 
2,647      0.9210        XLON     15:17:49      00027766812TRDU1 
2,841      0.9180        XLON     15:20:43      00027766859TRDU1 
2,676      0.9180        XLON     15:40:07      00027767018TRDU1 
2,579      0.9170        XLON     16:00:22      00027767445TRDU1 
2,679      0.9170        XLON     16:00:22      00027767444TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  248353 
EQS News ID:  1648735 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.