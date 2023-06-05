DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

5 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 June 2023 it purchased a total of 179,227 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 103,330 75,897 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0960 GBP0.9380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0720 GBP0.9170 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0823 GBP0.9286

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,185,907 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,981 1.0780 XDUB 08:13:04 00027764082TRDU1 1,039 1.0780 XDUB 08:13:04 00027764081TRDU1 466 1.0780 XDUB 08:13:04 00027764080TRDU1 1,508 1.0780 XDUB 08:13:04 00027764079TRDU1 2,483 1.0800 XDUB 08:43:32 00027764213TRDU1 5,640 1.0800 XDUB 08:43:32 00027764212TRDU1 4 1.0880 XDUB 09:25:50 00027764432TRDU1 6 1.0900 XDUB 09:49:32 00027764522TRDU1 6 1.0900 XDUB 09:49:33 00027764523TRDU1 213 1.0960 XDUB 09:57:40 00027764560TRDU1 1,816 1.0960 XDUB 09:57:40 00027764562TRDU1 361 1.0960 XDUB 09:57:40 00027764561TRDU1 271 1.0960 XDUB 09:57:40 00027764563TRDU1 14 1.0960 XDUB 09:57:40 00027764565TRDU1 5,866 1.0960 XDUB 09:57:40 00027764564TRDU1 7,221 1.0920 XDUB 09:58:05 00027764567TRDU1 2,502 1.0920 XDUB 10:39:46 00027764828TRDU1 2,708 1.0920 XDUB 10:39:46 00027764827TRDU1 2,544 1.0880 XDUB 11:03:05 00027764931TRDU1 2,724 1.0860 XDUB 11:14:36 00027765005TRDU1 2,662 1.0840 XDUB 12:27:25 00027765374TRDU1 4,842 1.0840 XDUB 12:27:25 00027765373TRDU1 2,590 1.0840 XDUB 12:27:25 00027765372TRDU1 2,725 1.0800 XDUB 12:51:07 00027765563TRDU1 87 1.0800 XDUB 13:31:43 00027765724TRDU1 2,229 1.0800 XDUB 13:31:43 00027765723TRDU1 2,871 1.0820 XDUB 13:55:43 00027765838TRDU1 2,367 1.0820 XDUB 14:21:29 00027766180TRDU1 434 1.0800 XDUB 14:31:45 00027766314TRDU1 2,100 1.0820 XDUB 14:32:39 00027766342TRDU1 278 1.0820 XDUB 14:32:39 00027766341TRDU1 4 1.0820 XDUB 14:38:29 00027766458TRDU1 2,554 1.0820 XDUB 14:38:29 00027766457TRDU1 472 1.0820 XDUB 14:45:24 00027766527TRDU1 2,360 1.0820 XDUB 14:45:24 00027766526TRDU1 2,721 1.0860 XDUB 14:53:32 00027766608TRDU1 7,382 1.0840 XDUB 14:53:43 00027766610TRDU1 1,207 1.0740 XDUB 15:08:29 00027766727TRDU1 2,424 1.0720 XDUB 15:17:49 00027766814TRDU1 2,406 1.0720 XDUB 15:17:49 00027766813TRDU1 2,777 1.0720 XDUB 15:47:11 00027767116TRDU1 2,783 1.0740 XDUB 15:59:01 00027767328TRDU1 671 1.0740 XDUB 16:00:14 00027767443TRDU1 577 1.0740 XDUB 16:00:14 00027767442TRDU1 989 1.0720 XDUB 16:00:22 00027767448TRDU1 1,809 1.0720 XDUB 16:00:22 00027767447TRDU1 1,519 1.0720 XDUB 16:00:22 00027767446TRDU1 2,473 1.0740 XDUB 16:15:46 00027767738TRDU1 5,644 1.0720 XDUB 16:18:41 00027767830TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,848 0.9270 XLON 08:13:04 00027764078TRDU1 4,632 0.9280 XLON 08:43:32 00027764215TRDU1 3,352 0.9280 XLON 08:43:32 00027764214TRDU1 2,277 0.9360 XLON 09:40:10 00027764487TRDU1 2,616 0.9380 XLON 09:57:58 00027764566TRDU1 2,544 0.9380 XLON 10:43:42 00027764846TRDU1 2,800 0.9380 XLON 10:43:42 00027764845TRDU1 2,687 0.9330 XLON 11:03:05 00027764930TRDU1 2,712 0.9330 XLON 11:03:05 00027764929TRDU1 2,776 0.9320 XLON 11:55:53 00027765154TRDU1 2,583 0.9310 XLON 12:22:08 00027765329TRDU1 3,036 0.9310 XLON 12:46:03 00027765527TRDU1 3,067 0.9310 XLON 13:12:58 00027765639TRDU1 1,142 0.9310 XLON 13:36:46 00027765744TRDU1 1,588 0.9310 XLON 13:36:46 00027765743TRDU1 2,809 0.9310 XLON 13:55:27 00027765835TRDU1 2,691 0.9310 XLON 14:14:09 00027766124TRDU1 4,634 0.9270 XLON 14:21:04 00027766178TRDU1 666 0.9270 XLON 14:21:04 00027766177TRDU1 2,605 0.9280 XLON 14:53:46 00027766614TRDU1 2,686 0.9280 XLON 14:53:46 00027766613TRDU1 2,746 0.9280 XLON 14:53:46 00027766612TRDU1 2,978 0.9280 XLON 14:53:46 00027766611TRDU1 2,647 0.9210 XLON 15:17:49 00027766812TRDU1 2,841 0.9180 XLON 15:20:43 00027766859TRDU1 2,676 0.9180 XLON 15:40:07 00027767018TRDU1 2,579 0.9170 XLON 16:00:22 00027767445TRDU1 2,679 0.9170 XLON 16:00:22 00027767444TRDU1

