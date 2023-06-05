The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report that solar will remain the main source of global renewable capacity expansion in 2023, accounting for 286 GW. In 2024, the figure is set to grow to almost 310 GW, driven by lower module prices, greater uptake of distributed PV systems, and a policy push for large-scale deployment.The International Energy Agency (IEA) has published a new market update on the outlook for renewable energy in 2023 and 2024. It said global renewable capacity additions are set to soar by 107 GW to more than 440 GW in 2023 - the largest absolute increase ever. ...

