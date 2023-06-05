EQS-News: Element Materials Technology / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE Element creates a new Lab Solutions division within Life Sciences, providing advanced equipment for laboratories LONDON, UK - 05 June, 2023 - Element Materials Technology (Element), a leading global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) company, has launched a Lab Solutions division within its Life Sciences business unit. The new division provides laboratories with cutting-edge equipment, critical support and the deep insights needed to consistently ensure the highest quality analytical data. The new Lab Solutions division brings together capabilities across the UK & Ireland through Element's previous acquisitions of Apex Scientific (Maynooth, Ireland), Anatune (Cambridge, England) and Crawford Scientific (Strathaven, Scotland). Besides complete high-end systems for chromatography and mass spectrometry, laboratories and analytical specialists working in this field now have access to a single supplier for chromatography columns, consumables, instrumentation, automation, training, servicing and consultancy. These products and services are widely used in the pharamecutical, healthcare, chemical manufacturing, food and beverage, and environmental monitoring industries. They are available to purchase at https://www.element.com/products The Strathaven and Maynooth sites combine their broad columns and consumables businesses to cater to the UK & Ireland. The Cambridge site completes the equation with its industry-leading automation and instrumentation solutions. Together, this team will allow customers to source everything they need to perform analysis across the entire workflow of sample preparation and analysis through just one service provider. In due course, Element will extend Lab Solutions' offerings throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Andy Pepper, Divisional Director of Element Lab Solutions, stated: "There is nothing more frustrating when fitting and equipping laboratories than having to trawl through many suppliers to find what you need. Now we can offer customers a single trusted provider of everything needed to undertake analyses. Our technical expertise, equipment and support across our sites in UK and Ireland can help laboratories to concentrate on their core business and maximize their efficiency and performance." Element Lab Solutions is a leading supplier of instrumentation, automation and training for chromatography and mass spectrometry. The equipment, services and expertise will help customers to maximise their lab performance in separating, identifying and quantifying analytes to support product and process development, quality control, regulatory compliance and environmental monitoring. Element's global Life Sciences division includes more than 1,400 scientists, chemists, and technologists working across a network of sites and laboratories to deliver complete and comprehensive scientific solutions that support customers' end-to-end product development lifecycle from early R&D through complex regulatory approvals, into production and beyond. The division supports the global role that laboratory testing demands to make the world's tomorrow safer than today. Ends About Element

The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world's leading global providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK, Element's c.9,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, work across a global network of over 270+ laboratories, support customers from early R&D, through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their products are safe and sustainable, and achieve market access. Element has achieved the highest ESG ranking in the testing, inspection and certification industry and a place in the top 150 companies in the world from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data. This is built on industry-leading environmental commitments which adopt science-based targets and commit to net zero emissions across its entire global business by 2035. For more information about Element, please visit our website, connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and subscribe to our Youtube channel . Company Contacts

