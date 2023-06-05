Redflow, an Australian redox-flow battery manufacturer, will build one of the world's largest zinc-based battery energy storage systems in the United States, after signing a multi-million-dollar deal with the California Energy Commission.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based battery maker Redflow will build a 20 MWh zinc-based battery energy storage system as part of a large-scale solar and storage project planned for northern California after securing AUD 18 million ($12 million) in funding from the California Energy Commission. The 20 MWh battery energy storage system will be paired with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...