Waaree, India's largest solar module manufacturer, has placed an order with Jinchen for a 10 GW production line.From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has ordered a 10 GW high-efficiency module automation production line from Jinchen. The agreement was signed during the SNEC PV Power Expo 2023 in Shanghai. Jinchen, a supplier to Waaree since 2017, has previously delivered 10 GW of Waaree manufacturing capacity. This latest deal marks Jinchen's largest overseas agreement. Waaree - India's largest solar module manufacturer with 12 GW of annual production capacity - exports its ...

